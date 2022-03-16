Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

