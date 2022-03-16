CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.66. 7,726,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,250. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.71.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

