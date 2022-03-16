Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 28,210 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,603 shares of company stock worth $1,508,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

