Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of HUBG opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

