Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 190.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 80,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 107,962.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.35 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

