Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brady by 199.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Brady by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.