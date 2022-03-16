Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $264,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NWE opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

