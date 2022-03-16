Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

