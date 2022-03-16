Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

