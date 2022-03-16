Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

