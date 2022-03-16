CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.99.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $1,591,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

