Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.85

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 119939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.53.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

