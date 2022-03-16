Critical Contrast: The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group 15.05% 7.13% 5.59%

This is a summary of recent ratings for The9 and CoStar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $76.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.69%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than The9.

Volatility & Risk

The9 has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The9 and CoStar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $100,000.00 519.38 $60.98 million N/A N/A CoStar Group $1.94 billion 11.75 $292.56 million $0.75 77.33

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Summary

CoStar Group beats The9 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9 (Get Rating)

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions. Its brands include CoStar, which is the largest provider of CRE research and real-time data, LoopNet, which is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online real estate marketplace, Apartments.com, which is the rental home resource for renters, property managers and owners, STR, which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to the hotel industry, BizBuySell, which is the online marketplace for businesses-for-sales, and Lands of America, which is the operator of online marketplaces for rural real estate. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

