Critical Contrast: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Republic Bank pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 27.86% 12.82% 0.88% Nordea Bank Abp 40.33% 10.76% 0.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Nordea Bank Abp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $5.31 billion 5.35 $1.48 billion $7.67 20.99 Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 3.66 $4.53 billion $1.12 9.74

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Nordea Bank Abp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Republic Bank and Nordea Bank Abp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 2 5 5 0 2.25 Nordea Bank Abp 1 4 5 0 2.40

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus price target of $207.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.63%. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus price target of $52.92, suggesting a potential upside of 385.15%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Nordea Bank Abp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advices, and partners with corporate customers; and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solution. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporates and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises of investment, savings, and risk management solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

