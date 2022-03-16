Critical Comparison: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) & TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kinetik alerts:

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of TC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. TC Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC Energy pays out 182.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kinetik is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Energy has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kinetik and TC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00 TC Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. TC Energy has a consensus target price of $67.91, indicating a potential upside of 25.06%. Given TC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TC Energy is more favorable than Kinetik.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and TC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% TC Energy 15.09% 14.77% 4.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and TC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 6.21 $99.22 million $5.13 11.97 TC Energy $10.68 billion 4.99 $1.56 billion $1.50 36.20

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TC Energy beats Kinetik on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.