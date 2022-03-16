Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 278,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. Criteo has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,502 shares of company stock valued at $515,843. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

