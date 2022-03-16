Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 8,172,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after buying an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,866,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.