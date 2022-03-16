Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

