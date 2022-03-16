Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.44

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.44 and last traded at $167.95, with a volume of 1909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

Get Credicorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.