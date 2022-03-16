Craneware plc (LON:CRW) to Issue GBX 12.50 Dividend

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 1,699 ($22.09) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,974.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,262.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £603.60 million and a PE ratio of 47.96. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,830 ($36.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 2,725 ($35.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

