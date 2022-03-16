Court D. Carruthers Purchases 14,040 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 2,740,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,029. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

