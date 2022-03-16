Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $90.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.59.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.13. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $286.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.