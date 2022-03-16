Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 576,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 1,504.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 850,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

