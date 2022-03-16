Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

CRVS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

