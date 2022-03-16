Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

