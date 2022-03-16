Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$4.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$644,670.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,963,118.85. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares in the company, valued at C$139,509,551.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,048 shares of company stock worth $2,188,117.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$692.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

