Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Convey Holding Parent to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.
Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.
