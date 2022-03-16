Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Convey Holding Parent to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 73,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 4th quarter worth $5,393,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 145,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 95,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

