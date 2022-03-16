Contrasting Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) & Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nexters and Computer Task Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $392.29 million 0.34 $13.73 million $0.91 9.69

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nexters and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nexters and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A Computer Task Group 3.50% 11.61% 5.37%

Volatility and Risk

Nexters has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Nexters on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions consist of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications, the development and deployment of customized software and solutions, and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

