Contrasting ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) & Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ESSA Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 24.54% 8.37% 0.90% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.70 $16.42 million $1.71 10.57 Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Dividends

ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ESSA Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

