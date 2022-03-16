Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Chairman Sells $320,100.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CPSS stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.49. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

