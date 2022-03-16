Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $489.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

