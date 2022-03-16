Computacenter (LON:CCC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,160 ($41.09) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 2,776 ($36.10) on Tuesday. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 2,118 ($27.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,098 ($40.29). The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,682.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,763.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

