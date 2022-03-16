Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 40,699 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,699 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.