Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VO opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average of $243.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

