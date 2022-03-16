Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,395 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 168.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AZBL opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $27.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.