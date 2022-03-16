Comparing The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) & Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Swatch Group and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 2.93% 9.35% 3.39%

This table compares The Swatch Group and Seven & i’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Swatch Group $8.00 billion 4.58 $837.07 million N/A N/A Seven & i $54.45 billion 0.75 $1.69 billion $1.15 19.99

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than The Swatch Group.

Risk & Volatility

The Swatch Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seven & i pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Swatch Group and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Swatch Group 3 1 5 0 2.22 Seven & i 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Seven & i beats The Swatch Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Swatch Group (Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components and sports timing activities. The company was founded by Nicolas Georges Hayek in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel, Switzerland.

About Seven & i (Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others. The Domestic Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in Japan. The Oversea Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in oversea. The Superstore Operations segment manages supermarkets and specialty shops. The Department Store Operations segment includes department store business, which mainly centers on Sogo and Seibu Co., Ltd. The Financial Services segment deals with bank, credit card, lease, and other businesses. The Specialty store segment engages in the retail business that provides distinctive products and services. The Others segment includes information technology business and other services. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

