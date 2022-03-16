Comparing Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) & Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Athersys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($13.10) -0.24 Athersys $1.44 million 112.62 -$78.76 million ($0.41) -1.68

Indaptus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athersys. Athersys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Athersys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -1.53, meaning that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and Athersys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Athersys 0 1 0 0 2.00

Indaptus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 385.89%. Athersys has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.32%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Athersys.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -95.51% -72.74% Athersys N/A -268.18% -126.10%

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats Athersys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company was founded by Michael James Newman on February 24, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

