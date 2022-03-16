Comparing Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness -36.90% -102.54% -20.71%

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Ascend Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $71.49 million 0.12 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 2.06 -$122.66 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Happiness Biotech Group and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.70%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Ascend Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.