Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €149.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

EPA ML opened at €117.70 ($129.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €137.42. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

