Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

