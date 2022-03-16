Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

