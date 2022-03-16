Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Critical Comparison

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. German American Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares German American Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 36.61% 13.02% 1.55% Commercial National Financial 29.33% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for German American Bancorp and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $229.84 million 5.11 $84.14 million $3.18 12.56 Commercial National Financial $21.71 million 2.29 $6.37 million $1.61 7.76

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

About Commercial National Financial (Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

