Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $322.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $405.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.49.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

