Comerica Bank Sells 868 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

