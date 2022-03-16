Comerica Bank Purchases 9,184 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Comerica Bank grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

