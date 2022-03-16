Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraton were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kraton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $456,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kraton by 127.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kraton by 133.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Kraton by 319.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 440,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after buying an additional 335,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Kraton (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.