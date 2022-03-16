Comerica Bank Buys 4,219 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WPP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WPP by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $774.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

