Comerica Bank Acquires 547 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

