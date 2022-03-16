Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Financial Analysis

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stock Yards Bancorp and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Banking System 0 3 2 0 2.40

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.65%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Columbia Banking System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $242.93 million 5.89 $74.64 million $2.94 18.28 Columbia Banking System $630.16 million 4.26 $202.82 million $2.79 12.25

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 30.73% 15.65% 1.61% Columbia Banking System 32.19% 8.91% 1.13%

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Columbia Banking System on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity. The Wealth Management and Trust segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services in all markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

