Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

